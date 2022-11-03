Not Available

Katnip has a cold and reads that eating a fresh crow is a sure cure. Cros didn't come any fresher than Buzzy, and when Katnip spies him ice-skating, he decides to eat him. But Buzzy has no intentions of becoming cat food and he tells the cat he has an ever better cure for colds. Buzzy brews up a concoction of pepper, tabasco sauce and mustard, which turn the cat into a fireworks display, and a blazing sun-lamp sets him on fire. The burning cat rushes out into the snow, which melts...and then freezes over him. Buzzy resumes his ice skating.