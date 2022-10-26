Not Available

Cat City

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the year 80 AMM (After Mickey Mouse) on planet X the crime-syndicated Cats try to erase the Mouse-population once and for all. A scientist of the mice, prof. Fushimishi seems to have found the weapon against the threat - so Intermouse calls it's best, but now retired agent - Nick Grabowsky - to get the plans. As a distraction for the Cats, they also send a second agent - Seargent Lazy Dick - for the mission.

Cast

László SinkóGrabovszky (voice)
Gyula BodrogiMaxipocak (voice)
Ilona BéresPissy (voice)
Haumann PéterSafranek (voice)
András KernBuddy (voice)
Kállai FerencBob Poljakov (voice)

