Katerina is smart and ambitious. She sees only in work. Once, Katina’s orphanage home comes to Katya’s home. “Is this your cat for sale?” The girl asks. “We don’t have any cats,” Katya wonders. In fact, Alina is cunning. She is sure that the business woman is her mother. Katerina, explains that they have not lived for a long time, but the orphan does not retreat. Katya undertakes to find her real parents, but eventually understands that she has led to the girl, and can no longer part with her. This piercing and bright story will be interesting for both adult audiences and teenagers.