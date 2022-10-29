Not Available

The lovely girl came back to me... Wannabe actor Joon-cheol is living with his girlfriend who wants to get married. He tries to convince her to get married after he's made his debut but she breaks up with him in the end and kicks him out. Joon-cheol has nowhere to go but a friend of his has to go on a business trip and asks him to take care of his pet cat. However, what's waiting for him is not a cat but a girl with aphasia. Joon-cheol quarrels with his friend about calling the cops and comes out of the house. He goes back to his girlfriend but she doesn't accept him so he starts living with the cat girl.