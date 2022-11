Not Available

Little Roquefort is being chased by the cat. The cat crashes into the catnip, and suddenly Roquefort is his friend, until the catnip wears off. The first time, he brings food, but slips on a banana peel. The second time, the two of them dance, until they crash into the radio. Roquefort then figures out the catnip is to blame, and ties the besotted cat to a rocket, blasting him into the sky. He then hauls the refrigerator into his hole.