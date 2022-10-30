Cat in the Hat: Up & Away

Not Available

Zoom up and away in the Thinga-ma-jigger! The Cat in the Hat is always ready to help his friends explore the world. Why, you ask? Well, because The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That, of course! When Sally and Nick need help with a song, Humphrey the Humpback Whale teaches them how whales make beautiful music. And when Sally wants to pick flowers for her mom, The Cat and his friends travel to the rain forest to meet different creatures that all depend on flowers to live. Just as Dr. Seuss helped generations of children to read, The cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That encourages your little one to explore natural science!