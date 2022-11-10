Cat People

After years of separation, Irina (Nastassja Kinski) and her minister brother, Paul (Malcolm McDowell), reunite in New Orleans in this erotic tale of the supernatural. When zoologists capture a wild panther, Irina is drawn to the cat -- and the zoo curator (John Heard) is drawn to her. Soon, Irina's brother will have to reveal the family secret: that when sexually aroused, they turn into predatory jungle cats.
|Malcolm McDowell
|Paul Gallier
|John Heard
|Oliver Yates
|Ruby Dee
|Female
|Ed Begley Jr.
|Joe Creigh
|Scott Paulin
|Bill Searle
|Frankie Faison
|Det. Brandt
