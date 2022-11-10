1982

Cat People

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1982

Studio

Universal Pictures

After years of separation, Irina (Nastassja Kinski) and her minister brother, Paul (Malcolm McDowell), reunite in New Orleans in this erotic tale of the supernatural. When zoologists capture a wild panther, Irina is drawn to the cat -- and the zoo curator (John Heard) is drawn to her. Soon, Irina's brother will have to reveal the family secret: that when sexually aroused, they turn into predatory jungle cats.

Cast

Malcolm McDowellPaul Gallier
John HeardOliver Yates
Ruby DeeFemale
Ed Begley Jr.Joe Creigh
Scott PaulinBill Searle
Frankie FaisonDet. Brandt

