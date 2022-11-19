Cat Wars: Lion vs. Cheetah

Not Available

After filming one of the most unusual attacks ever seen in the African savannah - four cheetahs being brutally attacked by two male lions - filmmaker Reinhard "Leo" Kuenkel joins forces with world-renowned lion expert Craig Packer to decipher what happened during this incredible take down, and more importantly, why it happened in the first place. They go frame by frame though the footage of the fight to break the details of the attack, and place them in the context of what they know about the way these animals act. Along the way, Kuenkel and Packer make some stunning revelations about the dark relationship between lions and cheetahs, and perhaps finally explain one of the last great African wildlife mysteries.