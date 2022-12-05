Cat Which Could Sing

Not Available

The Cat tries in vain to get the attention of the beloved Lady-Cat by singing, but she does not pay attention, as she is too busy watching various TV shows. The Cat decides to get on TV and perform with his song there, but he constantly gets claims - "we do not take tails", "why on earth do you have a striped face", and the last remark about "fur mittens" the Cat is angry and shows claws . After that, he is categorically forbidden for the show, to which the Cat responds with the threat of "spoiling all your television."