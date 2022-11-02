Catalina, Here I Come

Not Available

Wanda is a gum-chewing waitress; dim Eddie, the pastry boy at the café, likes her. So does Mr. Hamhocks, the café owner, whose head is also turned by the arrival of Pearl Minnow, a gold digger in town for the annual Catalina Channel Swim, sponsored by Wrigley's. Wanda and Pearl take a dislike to each other; Hamhocks is charmed by Pearl and Eddie stays loyal to Wanda. The day of the swimming contest arrives, the two women compete, and the two men try to help their respective gals. Their trials and tribulations mix with documentary footage of the event. An angry swordfish gets in the act.