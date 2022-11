Not Available

Drama - Marshall has done well despite the hard hand fate dealt him as a boy. He's getting a raise at his marketing job and will soon marry Kitty Lehuesen, the most sought-after girl in his Brooklyn neighborhood. Though he's never forgotten the betrayal of his grandfather, things are now good - that is, until a bizarre image of the old man appears in the middle of the night. - Jay Harrington, Arabella Holzbog, David Vegh