Being natural born pattern seekers, we are forever looking for this clue or that clue to help explain what otherwise might appear unfathomable. Catalyst examines multiple separate, yet coexisting memories drawn from footage I acquired at various times and different places in North America. Fundamentally, this movie represents a type of diary without dates, of memories reconstructed to formulate my story. A story that takes place in time and space, shaped by the earth and sky.