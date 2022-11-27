Not Available

Conservative middle-aged fisherman Singaram cares for his orphaned niece and nephew who he loves deeply. As Singaram works hard to provide for his family, he also tries to arrange a groom for his niece. But she rejects the many suitors he brings, and he soon learns that his niece is in love with her fellow female teacher. Ostracized by his community, Singaram tries to come to terms with his niece being a lesbian and through the process he learns to empathize with the plight of the village barber Alankaram, who is transgender.