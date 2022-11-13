Catatan Akhir Kuliah

Not Available

Sam Maulana (Muhadly Acho), Sobari (Ajun Perwira), Ajeb (Abdur Arsyad) promise to graduate together. But it is only Sam who has not completed the project (thesis). Sam gets a complete sadness, when knowing that the Frog (Anjani Dina), whom he admires, already has a named Iwan (Andovi da Lopes). The feeling of rejected love seems to happen again as Sam asked Wibi (Elizya Mulachela), who chose to be faithful with his at her home village. Sam is at the lowest point of his life. He has to struggle to finish it all.