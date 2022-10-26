Catch a Christmas Star

Not Available

Nikki Crandon (Shannon Elizabeth) is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Whether she's singing the National Anthem or promoting her latest album, everyone knows who she is—none more so than New Jersey high school basketball coach and widower Chris Mitchell (Steve Byers), who was Nikki's first love in high school. When Chris' 10-year-old daughter Sophie (Julia Lalonde) finds out her dad still has feelings for the singer, she takes matters into her own hands. With her 8-year-old brother Jackson (Kyle Breitkopf) in tow, Sophie succeeds in reuniting the two. But when a misunderstanding and the growing glare of the public spotlight threaten Chris and Nikki's happiness, one can only wonder: will fame get in the way of a Merry Christmas?