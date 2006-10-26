2006

Catch a Fire is a 2006 historically based drama about anti-apartheid activists in South Africa, focussing on the life of Patrick Chamusso, an timid foreman at Secunda CTL, the largest synthetic fuel plant in the world, who in 1980 is wrongly accused, imprisoned, and tortured for an attempt to bomb the plant. The injustice transforms the apolitical worker into a radicalised insurgent, who then carries out his own successful sabotage mission.