Catch A Tiger is an educational film that shows some of the spontaneous results in music, dance and art when the nursery school child's innate creative forces are permitted to find expression in a favorable environment. The audio records the children exploring the sounds of instruments, rhythmic language and song. Part one, was recorded and filmed at the Griffin Nursery School at Berkeley, CA, Elinor Griffin Teacher-Director Part two filmed at the South Mountain Cooperative Nursery School at Millburn, New Jersey, Blanche Dorsky Teacher-Director From Nathaniel Dorsky: Catch A Tiger, which showed the activity in two nursery schools that experimented with allowing four year olds to improvise in music and visual constructions and assemblages. I was inspired to do this by my mother, Blanche Dorsky, whose nursery school was one of the two presented.