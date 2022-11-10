Not Available

Catch and Release

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Relativity Media

After the sudden death of her fiancé, Gray Wheeler finds comfort in the company of his friends: lighthearted and comic Sam, hyper- responsible Dennis, and, oddly enough, his old childhood buddy Fritz, an irresponsible playboy whom she’d previously pegged as one of the least reliable people in the world. As secrets about her supposedly perfect fiance emerge, Gray comes to see new sides of the man she thought she knew, and at the same time, finds herself drawn to the last man she ever expected to fall for.

Cast

Jennifer GarnerGray Wheeler
Timothy OlyphantFritz Messing
Kevin SmithSam
Sam JaegerDennis
Juliette LewisMaureen Monette
Fiona ShawMrs. Ellen Douglas

