Jean Carlos Renault, a.k.a. "The Salamander," has returned to Panama after committing multiple crimes in several Central American countries; only special agent Coster Bravo can stop him… as the rest of the agents are either on vacation or off-duty. Catching him will not be easy as The Salamander is protected by a well-organized criminal network. An 89-minute long action-comedy film serving as a tribute to the action movies of the 70s, 80s, and 90s, with a farce spin.