Catch Me Im In Love - Tagalog

Directed by Mae Czarina Cruz, Catch Me...I'm in Love is a light, rom-com film that centers on the lives of two young adults searching for that something that could complete their existence. For Roan Sanchez (Sarah Geronimo), it's finding that one, true love. For Eric Rodriguez (Gerald Anderson), it's learning how to appreciate his life and those of other people around him. The two would fall in love but conflict would arise to try to break their special bond. It was up to them to fight for their love despite the odds, or not.