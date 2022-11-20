Not Available

Officer Rod Davis becomes embedded undercover when a cartel starts bringing drugs into the city through fish shipments. He soon finds himself and his city under siege when a scientist accidentally creates mutant fish people with a poisonous bite. It's up to the rookie cop and a sexy lab assistant to find the drug stash and destroy the crime lord controlling the mutant monsters, but it turns personal when Rod's sister is kidnapped. Are they fighting giant mutant fish monsters just for the halibut? See the badge, bass, and ass in a horror-comedy that you won't want to throw back... because it's the "Catch of the Day."