2004

Catch That Kid

  • Family
  • Action
  • Adventure

Release Date

February 6th, 2004

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Athletic 12-year-old Maddy (Kristen Stewart) shares an enthusiasm for mountain climbing with her father, Tom (Sam Robards). Unfortunately, Tom suffers a spinal injury while scaling Mount Everest, and his family is unable to afford the surgery that can save him. Maddy decides to get the money for her father's operation by robbing a high-security bank. She relies on her climbing skills and help from her geeky friends (Max Thieriot, Corbin Bleu) to pull it off successfully.

Cast

Kristen StewartMadeline "Maddy" Rose Phillips
Corbin BleuAustin
Max ThieriotGus
Jennifer BealsMolly Phillips
Sam RobardsTom Phillips
John Carroll LynchMr. Hartman

