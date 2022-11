Not Available

A family of a private stud-farm head takes cover from a Civil War in a forsaken estate in Urals steppe. Once an old family friend Victor, lieutenant of White Guard, shows up in the estate and claims that he wants to come out of action and live according to the laws of God. The old man marries his daughter and Victor, but that is the end of peace in this house, taking into account that the white Cossacks are getting nearer