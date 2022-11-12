Catching Faith 2: The Homecoming

Not Available

Everything seems to be going wrong for the Taylor family right now. Just as Alexa is starting work at her dream job, she's overwhelmed by caring for her mother suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Her son, Beau, has just lost his professional football career to an injury and her daughter, Ravyn, needs help planning her last-minute wedding. Only with the support of friends and the guiding grace of their faith can the Taylors find the strength to cope with the tidal wave of drama and tragedy that is rolling over their lives.