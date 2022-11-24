Catching Love

Not Available

it's dedicated to bringing the humanity back in the midst of chaos, and to advocate the spreading of love. With the Coronavirus becoming more and more widespread, another deadly contagion is spreading: fear. Fear based prejudice, fear based discrimination, and fear based hate is running rampant. My heart is broken for the people attacked, the children bullied, and the lives of all those who are now stuck in paranoia. We often find ourselves forgetting who we are, and who the people around us are. We forget we are all the same. We forget we are all human. Love conquers all, so let’s all be in this together.