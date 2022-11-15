Not Available

"Catching On: The Day the World Turned Gay" begins the day that gay marriage is nationally legalized and young Brian McCabe wakes up to a nation divided. Suddenly society's deepest fears come true when the threat of a homosexual outbreak becomes reality. Now Brian must protect himself and everyone he loves from the zombie-like gays and lesbians taking over the world. He'll have to overcome his adolescent awkwardness, save the girl of his dreams, and try to straighten things out before it's too late.