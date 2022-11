Not Available

Made for Intercat '73, Pola Chapelle's Cat Film Festival in New York. In the early 70's, a New York cat-lover and film-maker named Pola Chapelle produced a "Cat Film Fesitval:" which was shown in a large downtown NYC auditorium to an audience of more than a thousand cat-lovers. At the time, I lived with my wife Ursula and our daughters Katy and Cynnie, together with many, too many cats. I loved my family but not the cats. -SL