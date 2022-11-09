Not Available

A sexy divorcee yearns for love, but is looking in all the wrong places. Her ex has already moved in between the legs of a much younger busty blonde, and her best friend is happily consummating her marriage. Nevertheless she has one guy, but he's mostly interested in screwing her than committing. In a desperate attempt she makes an online profile and meets an incredible guy. They've tried to meet several times, but sadly never do. She's sexually frustrated, but can't get away from sex because her horny neighbors can't stop fornicating! In the end, she demands they meet, but will she find the man of her dreams, or discover a lie?