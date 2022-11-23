Cathe Friedrich's Low Impact Step + Total Body Sculpting

Not Available

Low Impact Step This 40 minute, beginner to intermediate, low impact step routine is fun and easy to follow. This DVD should be your next purchase from us after you have mastered Cathe's Basic Step + Body Fusion DVD. You'll burn fat, calories, and shape your buns and thighs while doing intense low impact step choreography mixed with challenging low impact blasts. For best results, it is recommended that you do the workout three times per week as well as watch the routine first to become more familiar with the choreography. The workout is performed on an 6 inch platform, but any step height lower than 6 inches is fine as long as your heart rate remains in its training zone for the duration of the workout