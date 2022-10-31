Catherine Tate - Nan's Christmas Carol

Not Available

This hilarious update of Charles Dickens’ story unfolds after Nan has turned out the Cratchits, her relatives from Yorkshire (with their dog, Tiny Tim), on Christmas Eve and stolen the over-60 club’s lottery money. The Ghost of Christmas Past reveals just how horrible Nan was as a child and as a young wife, while the risotto-cooking, Armani-clad, Ghost of Christmas Present (David Tennant) and The Ghost of Christmas Future show the curmudgeonly old killjoy some home truths. Will they be able to change Nan’s ways? Could there be a sweet old lady beneath that miserly exterior? Or will the ghosts get the same response as so many of the living: “What a f***!! liberty!”?