The Catholic Faith is not about myths or legends, symbols or literary devices. It’s about an encounter so overwhelming that you want to tell the whole world. It is an encounter with Jesus Christ. Throughout history, the call of Christ has sent people to the corners of the earth with a message of great joy, a message that has built civilizations, inspired cultures and even sent some to prisons and to their graves. We have the same call — that’s the New Evangelization. CATHOLICISM: The New Evangelization explores the Church's mission within the challenges of contemporary culture. Hosted by Father Robert Barron, the documentary focuses on the cultural obstacles the Church faces today, such as the emergence of "the new atheism" and relativistic attitudes toward questions of faith and morality. CATHOLICISM taught us what the Church believes and why. CATHOLICISM: The New Evangelization shows us how to put our faith into action.