Cathrine's Private Life

Eve is a 12 years old shining, vital, gonzo girl testing the limits of her sexuality and attraction, not facing the risks and the consequences. She meets Robert, a 40 year old friend of Eve’s classmate’s father, at a party. Their interpersonal relationship sticks to the conventions, but a slightly strange interference can be felt. This odd, latent discomfort feeling raises during the family dinner and later at a supermarket store. Tension builds up between these characters, and both face an unfamiliar situation.