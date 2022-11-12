Cathy 40, Cheating Housewife

Not Available

Alone in their luxurious homes, dressed in fine lingerie and wearing sexy high heels, these gorgeous mature women can't wait for their virile lovers to arrive... After a shower, this bourgeois brunette has only one desire: to be fucked in the ass by her partner until she reaches an intense orgasm and feels the warmth of his cum on her skin. Cathy is even more insatiable! That night, she brings home two male stallions and offers herself fully to their huge cocks. Savagely double penetrated, she is overwhelmed by a wave of indescribable pleasure. The next day, Cathy meets up with her two girlfriends. For the occasion, the three women have brought with them their best lover. The orgy that is about to begin will undoubtedly bring with it its share of deep throat, ass fucking and pleasures of all kinds...