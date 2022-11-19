Catman in Lethal Track

Not Available

One half of the movie follows a guy named Sam and his friend Gus. Sam gets scratched by a radioactive cat in a fight with some wacky drug addicts and achieves amazing super powers. He then puts on a stupid costume and decides to fight some bad guys using his new powers, including a crazed priest named Cheever. The other half of the movie is a about a whole bunch of Asian people that are just beating each other up for no reason, including a tall guy with an eyepatch and a woman that looks like a man. They have no real purpose in the movie, and seem to just be throw in.