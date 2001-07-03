2001

Cats & Dogs

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 2001

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

When a professor develops a vaccine that eliminates human allergies to dogs, he unwittingly upsets the fragile balance of power between cats and dogs and touches off an epic battle for pet supremacy. The fur flies as the feline faction, led by Mr. Tinkles, squares off against wide-eyed puppy Lou and his canine cohorts.

Cast

Elizabeth PerkinsMrs. Brody
Alexander PollockScotty Brody
Miriam MargolyesSophie the Castle Maid
Tobey MaguireLou(voice)
Alec BaldwinButch(vcoice)
Susan SarandonIvy(voice)

View Full Cast >

Images