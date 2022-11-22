Cat's Meow

Not Available

An orange cat lets it be known that it hates dogs. When the cat runs across a big mean looking bull dog, the cat does whatever it can to avoid the wrath of the dog while tormenting it. The cat comes across a device which lets it throw its voice, which the cat uses to trick the dog into thinking it's where it's not really located. Ultimately, the cat uses the device to turn another group of canines against one of their own. But the cat's action has an unforeseen consequence against itself.