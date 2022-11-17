Cattle Queen

Not Available

After conning a potential buyer into believing that Queenie's herd is diseased, nasty would-be empire builder Duke Drake is confronted by the girl's new tough foreman Bill Foster. In retaliation, Drake frames Bill for a stage robbery committed by his own henchmen and arranges a phony trial presided over by the saloon's bartender Judge Whipple. Queenie interrupts the "trial" with the news that the townswomen have all elected Jim Marshal. To uphold the decision, Bill has secured the release of three convicted outlaws: Blackie Malone, Bad Bill Smith, and Shotgun Thompson, two of whom join in the fight against Drake and his gang.