Catwalk Dogs

The story of Sally (Georgia MacKenzie) and Michael (Kris Marshall) a couple who are attempting to cope with the trauma of miscarriage. The day Michael brings home pedigree puppy Archie it changes their lives forever. With their relationship wavering under the emotional stress, Sally decides to leave Michael. As a bolt hole she moves in next door to her new-found doggie friend, Guy (Dominic Rowan) and his formidable mother, dog show judge and Rottweiler breeder, Mrs Jessop (Diana Quick). Michael goes to pieces when Sally leaves, losing his job and self-respect. He turns to Archie for solace and man's best friend leads him to the disparate but caring members of a local dog club who just might be able to help him win back Sally.