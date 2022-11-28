Catwoman: Principles

Not Available

Bored with her trophies of stolen riches, Selina Kyle decides to take a girl's night out and go on the prowl and Catwoman. She spies a luxrious penthouse and decides to go windo shopping. Unfortunately, as Catwoman makes her rounds, she is quickly dissapointed to find out that three thugs have broken in to the same apartment and are now tearing it to shreds as they loot it. Enraged by their blatent dissrespect for the art of cat burglarly, Catwoman decides to teach them a lesson. A painful one at that.