Caucasian roulette

The action of this intense criminal drama takes place against the backdrop of military events in Chechnya. Russian girl Anna, a sniper of Chechen fighters, and Maria, the mother of a soldier who was captured by them, meet in a train car heading to Russia. Anna is trying to remove her son from the war zone, Maria wants to force her to return the child to Chechnya - then her son will be released from captivity. None of the mothers can give in, because we are talking about the life and death of their children ...
