A sequel to Run for Your Wife. Gavin Smith, son of John and Barbara Smith, ends up meeting Vicki Smith, daughter of John and Mary Smith, online. They fall in love, and they discover that their fathers have the same name. They decide that they have to meet, and their dad, John finds out. He enlists the aid of his pal, the not-so-bright Stanley Gardner, who brings along his father. The result is confusion, lying, and all sorts of craziness.