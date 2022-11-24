Not Available

Since the post-election period in 2010, the poor farm-less people from Malatto village group, Maubin district in Ayeyarwaddy region have been struggling hard for their living almost every year. This happens since there has been less and less land in the region where they can earn their living. Their rights to use natural resources in their local area has been limited. So, they face lots of difficulties in meeting their basic needs. When the stakeholders of the water and land areas in that region have got the right to open their hearts, we can hear the “Whisper from Malatto”.