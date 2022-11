Not Available

Throughout the year, at many prestigious dog shows, hundreds of breeders from all over the country present the very best. These dogs are representative of the astonishing diversity of decades of meticulous breeding. Get to know four of the top breeders, and their dogs, and share the years of knowledge & experience required to produce consistent champions. Caution: Show Dogs puts you behind-the-scenes so you can share the excitement and exhilaration of the World of SHOW DOGS!