Cautiva en la selva

Laura (Libertad Leblanc), a sensual stripper, receives from her lover (Jorge Salcedo) an envelope with an order to open it only in case he dies. When he is killed, she opens the envelope, finding half of a mysterious map and a piece of paper with instructions. Following these, Laura travels to Guayaquil, where she comes into contact with an Argentine geologist (Ricardo Bauleo), who owns the other half of the map. It turns out to be the map of a large treasure buried in the heart of the Ecuadorian jungle, in the territory of the fearsome Auca Indians, head reducers. Both are on the road, ready to face all the dangers that may be necessary, in order to get so valuable loot. But Laura's beauty and sensuality will awaken desire in all men throughout the dangerous expedition.