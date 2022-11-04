Cavalcade of Australia 1901-1951

Not Available

Produced to celebrate the Jubilee of Federation, Cavalcade of Australia provides an historical review of the development of the nation between 1901 and 1951. The film opens with the visit of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George V and Queen Mary) to Australia in 1901 to open the first Commonwealth Parliament. Through the use of historical footage, the film not only covers notable events in the Commonwealth story but also social development, fashions and economic growth over the period.