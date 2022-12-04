Cavalcade of Girls

Not Available

A look at the women of 1900 to 1950. Ladies accomplishments through the years, shown with rare footage of different eras. Fashions, famous women, styles, accomplishments, jobs, and the evolution of the bathing suit creates an entertaining, interesting, and fast paced film. Lady lumberjacks, steeplejacks, railroad maintenance during WW1, nurses, suffrage, different dances, aerial daredevils, women police, styles of clothing, hair styles, WW2, and bikinis are just some of the news footage shown.