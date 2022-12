Not Available

A spectacular look at the Cavalia experience and the artists - captured live, up front and center. A close up view of the brilliant demonstration of harmony between horse and man displayed by equestrian directors and the magnificent four-legged artists of Cavalia. Plus, an inside look at the soul of Cavalia. A profile of the creative minds behind Cavalia along with a backstage tour to see the artists and what is takes to make it all happen, day after day.