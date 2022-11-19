Not Available

A party of tourists -- including a state senator (Susan Sullivan), a park ranger (Dennis Cole) who was her one-time lover, a cantankerous professor (Ray Milland), and an escaped convict (James Olson) -- are trapped deep inside the caverns of an unnamed national park, rescued briefly, and then caught in a second cave-in. This Irwin Allen mini-disaster film made in 1979 was shelved for a number of TV seasons, as was his "The Night the Bridge Fell Down", made back to back with this one by the same director and much of the same crew.