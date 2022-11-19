A party of tourists -- including a state senator (Susan Sullivan), a park ranger (Dennis Cole) who was her one-time lover, a cantankerous professor (Ray Milland), and an escaped convict (James Olson) -- are trapped deep inside the caverns of an unnamed national park, rescued briefly, and then caught in a second cave-in. This Irwin Allen mini-disaster film made in 1979 was shelved for a number of TV seasons, as was his "The Night the Bridge Fell Down", made back to back with this one by the same director and much of the same crew.
View Full Cast >