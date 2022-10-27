1981

Caveman

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1981

Studio

Turman-Foster Company

In this comedy, Atouk becomes leader of the misfit cavemen. Disgraced and cast out of his tribe for lusting after Lana, the mate of tribe's head muscle man, Atouk stumbles along gathering other misfits and learning a bit about the world outside of his cave. Eventually he and friends Lar, and Tala learn the secrets of fire, cooked meat, and how to defend themselves from the brutal, yet very stupid

Cast

Dennis QuaidLar
Shelley LongTala
Jack GilfordGog
Barbara BachLana
Carl LumblyBork
John MatuszakTonda

View Full Cast >

Images