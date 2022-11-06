Not Available

French Guiana has long been the site for some notorious prisons surrounded by dense jungle. In this story, Noel Caradec (Richard Berry) is a bereft son who has come from France to the tropical South American country to look for his father, who fled from the prison and disappeared years ago. He runs into serious opposition from the owner of a hotel and bar known as Cayenne-Palace. The man also happens to be at the center of all the illegal goings-on in the region. However, Noel is not entirely without friends, as his half-brother Xavier and the people of the jungle are on his side.